Man charged with murder of Gary bank security guard

A 24-year-old Florida man has been charged with murdering a security guard outside a Gary bank last week, the Lake County Sheriff's office said.

James A. King, of Miami, is charged with murder in perpetration of a robbery and armed robbery, both felonies.

On Friday, 55-year-old security guard Richard Castellana was outside of the First Midwest Bank located at 1975 W. Ridge Road when two male suspects, armed with a handgun and a rifle, apparently ambushed him, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

James A. King (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

After the shooting, King and a second suspect, who remains at large, entered the bank and demanded money, police said.

The sheriff’s office used dogs to track the suspects, Martinez said. King was found late Friday afternoon in a wooded area near 43rd Avenue and Garfield Street.

CREDIT: Lake County Sheriff's Department

According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the Lake County Prosecutor’s office, a backpack containing a .40 caliber Glock Model 22 handgun and approximately $9,000 in cash was located near where King was apprehended, Martinez said.

A manhunt is still underway for the second suspect.

Castellana served Cook County for 35 years and retired in 2019, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Department.

The Cook County Sheriff's Department released the following statement:

"We are saddened to hear about the tragic passing of our former Deputy Sheriff, Richard Castellana. Deputy Castellana served Cook County for 35 years until his retirement in 2019. He will be greatly missed by his colleagues and friends. We send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

The FBI has taken over this case as the investigation continues.