Security guard killed outside Gary bank to be honored at White Sox game

Services are set to take place this week for a Gary security guard and former Cook County sheriff's deputy who was killed during a bank robbery.

Investigators say Richard Castellana, 55, was shot by two men outside Midwest Bank on Friday.

One of the suspects, James A. King, was caught and pleaded not guilty in court on Monday. A manhunt is still underway for the second suspect.

Richard Castellana

A visitation for Castellana will be held Wednesday in Tinley Park. At 4 p.m., there will be a prayer service at the Lawn Funeral Home.

Ahead of Monday night’s White Sox game, Castellana will be also honored.