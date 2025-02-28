Deadly Glenwood bar shooting ruled self-defense, no charges filed

The Brief A deadly shooting outside a Glenwood bar last weekend has been ruled self-defense, with no charges filed. The confrontation, stemming from a parking dispute, occurred at 1:30 a.m. at Chug-A-Lug Pub & Grill, resulting in the death of one person. The handgun used in the shooting was owned by a concealed carry holder and turned over to police; the investigation is now closed.



A deadly shooting outside a bar in Glenwood last weekend has been ruled self-defense, and no charges will be filed, authorities said.

What we know:

Glenwood police announced the conclusion of their investigation late Friday afternoon.

After reviewing hours of video surveillance, conducting witness interviews, and executing search warrants, the findings were presented to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

The office later determined that no charges would be filed.

"The facts of this investigation indicate that an armed confrontation occurred as the result of a chance encounter over a parking dispute. None of the people involved knew each other and there was no contact or conflict between any of the parties involved before the incident," police said.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at Chug-A-Lug Pub & Grill, located in the 18000 block of South Halsted Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot and began rendering aid. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

What's next:

The handgun used in the shooting was owned by a concealed carry holder and was turned over to the Glenwood Police Department.

The investigation is now closed, and police have offered condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.