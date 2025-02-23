Man shot, killed outside suburban Chicago bar, police say

A man was shot and killed after a "confrontation" at a bar in south suburban Glenwood early Sunday morning.

Police said the incident happened at the Chug-A-Lug Pub & Grill in the 18000 block of South Halsted Street.

Confrontation leads to shooting

What we know:

Glenwood police responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired outside of the bar.

Arriving officers found one man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot and began rendering aid.

The 31-year-old victim died.

A preliminary investigation found that a confrontation occurred outside of the bar between the victim and another group. The victim and his companions were trying to leave the bar.

The confrontation led to the shooting and the offender fled the scene in a car, police said.

The Glenwood Police Department and South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are conducting the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the victim since the family had not yet been notified.

It was unclear what sparked the confrontation.