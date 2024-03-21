Deadly I-55 crash: Driver who fatally struck woman sought by state police

article

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle on I-55 while helping a rollover crash victim and Illinois State Police are still searching for the driver responsible.

The crash happened at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 1 on I-55 northbound near Braceville in Grundy County, just outside the Chicago area.

A vehicle crashed and rolled over on the interstate, trapping the driver inside.

Multiple good Samaritans, including 23-year-old Destiny Dixon, stopped to help the male driver.

When Dixon was standing near the rolled-over vehicle, she was struck by another car that drove through the crash scene at a high speed, according to Illinois State Police. A man was also struck by that vehicle.

Dixon succumbed to her injuries, leaving behind two young daughters, police say.

The driver continued northbound on I-55 and was last seen in the area of the I-55 and I-80 interchange.

Police have identified the suspect's vehicle as a dark gray 2010-2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor. As a result of the crash, the vehicle had significant damage to the front left corner, left side headlight and left side mirror, ISP says.

A dark gray 2010-2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor involved in the crash had damage to its front left corner, left side headlight and left side mirror. (Illinois State Police)

Anyone with more information on the crash is urged to contact Sgt. Cary Morin at 779-243-4770 or Grundy County Crime Stoppers at 815-942-6645.

Any credible tip that helps lead to an arrest may receive a $1,000 reward.