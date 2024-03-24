Deadly Indiana shooting: Boy killed in Whiting

An investigation is underway after a boy was shot and killed in Northwest Indiana, according to Whiting police.

The shooting happened Saturday in the 1600 block of LaPorte Avenue in Whiting.

Police say the boy was shot and taken to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, where he died from his injuries.

His identity hasn't been released and further details on the shooting are unknown.

