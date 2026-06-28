1 dead, 3 hurt in head-on crash on Chicago’s South Side, police say

A head-on crash on Chicago’s South Side left a woman dead and three men injured overnight.

What we know:

Officers responded to the crash in the 6300 block of S. Richards Dr. in Jackson Park around midnight, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A white sedan carrying three adults crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with a silver sedan driven by a man.

The driver of the silver sedan was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

A 26-year-old woman in the white sedan died at the scene. The two other occupants of the car were taken to Northwestern, including a 25-year-old man in critical condition and another 25-year-old man in fair condition.

What we don't know:

It was unclear why the white sedan drove into oncoming traffic.

The woman has not yet been identified by authorities.

CPD’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.