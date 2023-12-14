Deadly Joliet shooting: Woman killed in home invasion

A woman was shot and killed after a man broke into her residence Wednesday night in southwest suburban Joliet.

Police received a 911 call from a woman reporting that a man was trying to break into her home around 10:39 p.m. in the 1100 block of Westshire Drive.

When officers arrived they found a large window in the front of the home was broken. Police ordered a man who was seen inside the residence to come outside.

The suspect complied and police entered the home to find a 40-year-old woman in the bathroom, suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner's Office. Her identity has not yet been released.

The 47-year-old man who was found at the scene was placed into custody. He was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center to be treated for an injury that he apparently suffered when he broke into the front door, according to Joliet police. He is currently at the hospital under police guard.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and is believed to be "domestic in nature."

Charges are pending against the 47-year-old man.