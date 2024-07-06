Deadly Naperville stabbing: Woman dies from injuries, man arrested

A woman in Naperville died Saturday morning after being stabbed multiple times inside a home, according to police.

The incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Saddlebrook Drive.

When Naperville police arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from several stab wounds inside the home. Details on what led to the stabbing are unknown.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died from her wounds, according to police.

Her identity hasn't been released and the DuPage County Coroner's Office is investigating her exact cause of death.

Several people were inside the home at the time the woman was found by police.

Following an investigation, a man was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing. Further details on his identity and charges haven't been released.

The investigation is ongoing.