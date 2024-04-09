Man killed, another wounded in Rogers Park shooting: police

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood.

Police say a 33-year-old and a 41-year-old man were in the 6900 block of North Glenwood Avenue at 11:16 p.m. when an unknown offender approached them and began shooting.

The 33-year-old victim was shot in the back and transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The other victim was also shot in the back and taken to St. Francis Hospital where he is in good condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Detectives are investigating.