Driver killed in Chicago South Side crash, police say

The Brief A 69-year-old driver was killed in a crash when he lost control, hit a median and went airborne on the city's South Side. Paramedics arrived to treat the victim, but he died at the scene.



The driver of a car that hit a median on the city’s Far South Side early Sunday morning was killed, police say.

The crash happened in the 11100 block of South Halsted Street in Morgan Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

A silver sedan was traveling northbound on Halsted Street around midnight when the 69-year-old male driver lost control of the car.

The car became airborne and hit a tree. It came to a rest in the street, police said.

The driver had severe trauma from the accident.

Chicago Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene to treat the victim, who subsequently died.

Major Accident Detectives are investigating the accident.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not identify the victim.

It was unclear exactly why the driver lost control and hit the median.