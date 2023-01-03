Son stabbed father to death on New Year's Eve in West Pullman: officials

article

A man was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his 64-year-old father to death on New Year's Eve in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Calvin Rice, Jr., 27, is accused of fatally stabbing Calvin Rice around 9 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Roughly 20 minutes after the attack, Rice, Jr., was arrested in the same block and charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Rice, Jr., is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.

Seven people were killed and 21 others were wounded in shootings over the New Year’s weekend across Chicago.