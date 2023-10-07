Investigation underway following deadly wrong-way crash on Lake Shore Drive

A passenger was killed in a head-on collision on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near South Loop Friday night.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of South Lake Shore Drive at about 11:48 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

Chicago police say a 53-year-old man was driving the wrong direction in the northbound lanes of the highway when he struck an oncoming vehicle head-on.

A 29-year-old man who was riding passenger in the vehicle that was struck was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition where he was pronounced dead. He suffered blunt force trama to the body.

Police did not release the condition of the driver who was struck.

The driver of the striking vehicle was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Police say he was issued traffic citations.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating the cause of the accident.