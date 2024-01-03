Deanna Sirikul: Missing Chicago teen last seen on Dec. 6

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen nearly a month ago.

Deanna Sirikul is reported missing from the 9300 block of South Kenwood Avenue. She goes by the alias Marie and her nickname is DNA, according to police.

Sirikul is described as a Hispanic girl, with brown eyes and black hair, standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 120 pounds. She also has a mole on the top of her lip.

Police say Sirikul was last seen on Dec. 6, 2023. Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.