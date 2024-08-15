Death investigation launched after man, 22, found dead in Little Village

A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead Thursday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

The 22-year-old was found unresponsive around 7 a.m. in the 3300 block of South Kedzie Avenue, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

Area Four detectives launched an investigation in the wake of his death. No further information was provided.