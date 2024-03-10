Death investigation underway after teen fatally shot in East Garfield Park

A teen is dead after he was found shot in the chest in East Garfield Park. Now, Chicago police are launching an investigation.

The incident happened at 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of W. Jackson Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy inside the residence had been shot in the chest. Further details on the shooting are limited.

The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital by ambulance, where he later died from his injury. His identity hasn't been released.

No arrests have been made and the investigation into the teen's death is ongoing.