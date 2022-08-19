Death investigation underway after 1-month-old girl found unresponsive in Grand Crossing

Detectives are conducting a death investigation on Chicago's South Side after a one-month-old girl was found unresponsive Thursday.

The girl was found in the 7600 block of South Stewart.

At about 2:02 a.m., the one-month-old girl was found unresponsive, Chicago police said.

CPR was attempted, and the infant was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced.

According to police, there were no visible signs of trauma, and foul play is not suspected.