Death investigation underway after 8-month-old baby boy found unresponsive inside Chicago home

A death investigation is underway after an eight-month-old baby boy was found unresponsive inside a South Side home Sunday afternoon.

At about 12:45 p.m., an eight-month-old baby boy was found unresponsive inside a home in the 6300 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said.

The infant was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The baby has been identified as Donte Bell.

Area Detectives continue to investigate.