Death investigation underway after body found in Park Manor backyard

Chicago police have launched a death investigation after a body was found in the backyard of a residence in Park Manor.

The body was discovered around 11:51 a.m. Thursday in the 6900 block of S. Anthony Avenue.

Police say they were called to the area to assist first responders after an unresponsive person was found in the backyard of a home.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene and their identity hasn't been released.

It's unknown if foul play is suspected. The investigation is ongoing.