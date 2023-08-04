Death investigation underway after body pulled from suburban lake

article

A death investigation is underway after a body was pulled from Lake Arlington Friday morning.

The Arlington Heights Police Department received a 911 call from the Arlington Heights Park District staff, who reported that they located personal belongings near the sailboat launch at Lake Arlington, located at 2201 North Windsor.

Officers responded to the scene and while investigating, they located a vehicle belonging to the personal property in the parking lot.

It was then determined that a family member recently reported this person as missing to Wheeling Police, with concerns for their wellbeing.

A total of 25 chief fire officers, divers and paramedics responded to the scene. Police closed the park and cleared all occupants as the search continued.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

At about 11:15 A.M., sonar identified an anomaly roughly 30 feet offshore from where the personal belongings were found, officials said.

Divers investigated the area and located a body. The body was recovered and removed from the water, officials said.

After assessing the victim, paramedics determined there was no possibility of resuscitation.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct a post-mortem examination Saturday.