A CTA employee was found dead on the tracks at the Lasalle and Van Buren stop in the Loop early Saturday.

At about 1:48 a.m., the male CTA employee was found unresponsive on the tracks.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to preliminary information from police, the employee may have made contact with the third rail.

Area Three detectives are investigating.