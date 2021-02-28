Death investigation underway after firefighters respond to fire in Park Manor alley

Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a burning body was found Saturday night when firefighters responded to a call of a fire in a Park Manor neighborhood alley.

Firefighters were called about 9:15 p.m. to an alley near the 7200 block of South Perry Avenue and found the person’s body on fire, according to Chicago police.

The person, whose age and sex was not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office is expected to conduct an autopsy Sunday and has not released any additional information.

Area One detectives are investigating.