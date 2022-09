A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Bridgeport Thursday afternoon.

At about 1:15 p.m., a 68-year-old man was found unresponsive in the 2800 block of South Wallace, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Area Detectives are investigating this as a death investigation.

No other information was made available by police.