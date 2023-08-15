Death investigation underway on Chicago's South Side after woman found dead inside vehicle

A death investigation is underway on the South Side after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

At about 12:26 p.m., a 27-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the 3900 block of South Princeton.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There are no offenders in custody.

Area detectives say they are currently investigating the circumstances of this incident.