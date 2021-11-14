Death investigation underway in Riverside after 2 people found dead in apartment

A death investigation is being conducted in Riverside after two people were found dead in an apartment Saturday afternoon.

At about 1 p.m. Saturday, Riverside police were dispatched to 63 Forest Ave. for a report of a possible burglary at an apartment.

When officers arrived, they entered an apartment unit and found two people unresponsive, police said.

Riverside Fire Department Paramedics were dispatched to the scene and pronounced both people dead.

One person has been identified as 38-year-old Jeremy Lane, who lived in the apartment building.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident, and that there is no threat to the community.

No further information has been provided at this time.