Death of person found in West Rogers Park apartment ruled a homicide: autopsy

The death of a person found unresponsive Sunday in a West Rogers Park apartment has been ruled a homicide by assault, according to autopsy results released Monday.

Officers conducted a well-being check about 8:15 a.m. at a residence in the 6400 block of North Sacramento Avenue and found an unresponsive male inside, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The man’s identity has not been released.

An autopsy found he died of multiple injuries from an assault and ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Area Three detectives were investigating.