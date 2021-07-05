Death of woman found in Lawndale apartment ruled a homicide: autopsy
CHICAGO - The death of a woman who was found with multiple lacerations Sunday in a Lawndale apartment was ruled a homicide by assault, according to autopsy results released Monday.
Carmen Johnson, 48, was found unresponsive inside of a residence about 1:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Homan Avenue with multiple lacerations to her body, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. An autopsy found she died of multiple injuries from an assault and ruled her death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.
Advertisement
No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.