Expand / Collapse search

Death of woman found in Lawndale apartment ruled a homicide: autopsy

By STMW NEWS
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

‘Demonic’ forces at work in Chicago violence, and these women say prayer might be the answer

We think that this is demonic. The answer is not going to be in programs and services. I think the most important thing we need to do is reaffirm our values, our morality, our love for each other, said Pastor Jacqueline Reed.

CHICAGO - The death of a woman who was found with multiple lacerations Sunday in a Lawndale apartment was ruled a homicide by assault, according to autopsy results released Monday.

Carmen Johnson, 48, was found unresponsive inside of a residence about 1:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Homan Avenue with multiple lacerations to her body, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. An autopsy found she died of multiple injuries from an assault and ruled her death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.