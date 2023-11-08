Fatal officer-involved shooting of Illinois woman having mental health crisis ruled homicide

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

MORRIS, Ill. - The Grundy County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a woman who was fatally shot by a Morris police officer while she was experiencing a mental health crisis in September a homicide.

The woman, identified as 40-year-old Alvia A. Schwab, was shot and killed by an officer with the Morris Police Department on Sept. 29 in the parking lot of her apartment complex, according to a statement from the medical examiner's office.

An investigation conducted by Illinois State Police and the Grundy County Coroner's Office revealed Schwab was experiencing a mental health emergency and was on the phone with the crisis hotline when she walked out of her apartment in the 1800 block of Anne Lane around 10:54 a.m.

As Schwab approached police in the parking lot with her cell phone in one hand and a knife in the other, one of the officers fired four gunshots at her, striking her three times, the medical examiner's office said. Schwab was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a forensic autopsy and toxicology test, Grundy County Coroner John Callahan on Wednesday ruled Schwab's death a homicide.

No further information was immediately available.

