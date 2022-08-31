Debris on I-57 damages eight vehicles

At least eight vehicles were damaged from tire debris while driving Wednesday morning on Interstate 57 in Cook County.

Illinois State Police said they responded to a report of tire debris around 5:11 a.m. in the right northbound lane of I-57 near 123rd Street.

The damaged vehicles were relocated to the 119th Street ramp as police cleared the debris, according to state police

No injuries were reported and all lanes reopened around 6:17 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.