Deerfield native donating money from Highland Park shirt sales to families of shooting victims

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Highland Park
Aug. 4 marks one month since the tragic Highland Park Fourth of July mass shooting. A Deerfield native is now trying to give back to the families of the victims.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Thursday will mark one month since the horror in Highland Park, and a Deerfield native wants to give back to the families of the victims.

Jason Franklin has created a Highland Park t-shirt, and 100-percent of the proceeds will go to the families.

"Here we designed a shirt, for Highland Park, and there's a lot of families and a lot of people in that city that need to be comfortable right now," said Franklin, Prinicpal at Sportique Apparel Company.

The shirts are available on Sportique's website, and in-person at Michael's Hot Dogs in Highland Park.