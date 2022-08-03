Deerfield native donating money from Highland Park shirt sales to families of shooting victims

Thursday will mark one month since the horror in Highland Park, and a Deerfield native wants to give back to the families of the victims.

Jason Franklin has created a Highland Park t-shirt, and 100-percent of the proceeds will go to the families.

"Here we designed a shirt, for Highland Park, and there's a lot of families and a lot of people in that city that need to be comfortable right now," said Franklin, Prinicpal at Sportique Apparel Company.

The shirts are available on Sportique's website, and in-person at Michael's Hot Dogs in Highland Park.