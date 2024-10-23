Dekalb police return fire, kill gunman after car chase and hostage standoff

The Brief Police in DeKalb County shot and killed a man who opened fire on them after a car chase and hostage situation on Tuesday night. The suspect held a hostage for several hours before releasing them unharmed but refused to surrender. When the suspect fired at police, they returned fire, resulting in his death.



Law enforcement in DeKalb County killed a man who shot at them after a car chase and hostage stand-off situation Tuesday night.

Around 11 p.m., Illinois State Police alerted the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office of a vehicle that was involved in a suspected shooting in Rockford. The vehicle was registered to a residence in DeKalb.

Deputies spotted the suspect's vehicle as it pulled in front of the registered address. One deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle fled the scene.

Stop sticks were deployed and disabled the suspect's vehicle, which came to a stop on Rich Road near Nelson Road, officials said. Deputies then saw one of the occupants was armed with a handgun and was holding the other occupant hostage.

The DeKalb County Special Operations team was called to the scene along with hostage negotiators.

Negotiations lasted for several hours before the hostage was released unharmed. Negotiations continued with the armed occupant, who refused to surrender.

The suspect then "suddenly pointed the gun at police" and shot several times toward them, officials said. Police then returned fire, killing the suspect.

An outside independent investigation has been launched into the shooting.