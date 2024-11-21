Illinois man identified as person fatally shot by police in DeKalb last month

Authorities have identified the man fatally shot by law enforcement in DeKalb County following a car chase and hours-long hostage standoff last month.

The incident began around 11 p.m. on Oct. 23, when Illinois State Police (ISP) alerted the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office about a vehicle linked to a suspected shooting in Rockford.

Deputies located the vehicle at its registered address in DeKalb, but the driver fled when a traffic stop was attempted.

Deputies deployed stop sticks, disabling the vehicle on Rich Road near Nelson Road. Police observed that one occupant, later identified as 42-year-old Abram Perez of Rockford, was armed with a handgun and holding another person hostage inside the vehicle.

The DeKalb County Special Operations Team and hostage negotiators were then called to the scene.

Negotiations continued for several hours, during which the hostage was eventually released unharmed.

Despite further attempts to de-escalate the situation, Perez refused to surrender.

Authorities said Perez suddenly pointed his firearm at police and fired multiple shots. Officers returned fire, fatally striking him.

An independent investigation into the incident is underway, led by the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 West.

In a statement, ISP emphasized its commitment to transparency and integrity and released footage of the officer-involved shooting.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

The video released by police is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. Or chat 988lifeline.org

CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 988 for free and confidential emotional support.