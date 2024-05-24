Flight delays, cancelations mounting at O'Hare airport amid Memorial Day Weekend travel

A slew of delays and cancelations are being reported at O'Hare International Airport as travelers are working to get to their Memorial Day Weekend destinations.

Multiple airlines had delayed or canceled flights Friday due to thunderstorms, including United, Delta, Spirit, American, Air Canada and Southwest.

Airport officials say the departures are delayed an average of 15 minutes and are increasing. To see if your flight is included in the delay list, follow this link to the airport's website.

Friday is the busiest travel day during Memorial Day Weekend, May 24-26.

AAA estimated that 44 million people nationwide would embark on road trips of 50 miles or more this weekend. If accurate, this would mark the second-highest Memorial Day travel volume since the auto club began tracking it.

In Illinois, over 1.8 million people are anticipated to travel, while in Indiana, about 900,000 residents are expected to leave town.

The delayed flights appear to be rescheduled for overnight or into the early morning hours Saturday.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.