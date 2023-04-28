Delays reported after Amtrak train incident at Union Station

An incident at Chicago’s Union Station on Friday was causing some delays for trains.

Amtrak officials say a train engine lost contract with the tracks as it was coming into the station.

Officials are stopping short of calling the incident a train derailment.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No injuries were reported, but the incident is causing some backups and delays for both Amtrak and Metra trains.

Passengers should consult the railway mobile app or website for travel updates.