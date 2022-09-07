Delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint in West Elsdon

A food delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint early Wednesday in the West Elsdon neighborhood.

The 31-year-old was exiting his vehicle to deliver food just before 3 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Millard Street when three people approached him and one of them pulled out a gun and demanded his keys, police said.

The driver complied and the three suspects fled in his gray Nissan Altima, police said.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.