Delivery driver shot while dropping off fare in River North: police

A man working as a delivery driver was shot in River North Friday night, according to Chicago police.

The 52-year-old victim was dropping off a fare in the 400 block of North Dearborn Street at 9:19 p.m. when two male offenders got out of a black sedan and fired shots at a group on the sidewalk.

Police say the driver suffered a graze wound to the shoulder and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.