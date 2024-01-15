Expand / Collapse search
Delivery driver shot while dropping off fare in River North: police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
River North
Delivery driver caught in crossfire in River North

A 52-year-old delivery driver was dropping off a fare in River North when he was struck by gunfire. He was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

CHICAGO - A man working as a delivery driver was shot in River North Friday night, according to Chicago police. 

The 52-year-old victim was dropping off a fare in the 400 block of North Dearborn Street at 9:19 p.m. when two male offenders got out of a black sedan and fired shots at a group on the sidewalk. 

Police say the driver suffered a graze wound to the shoulder and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.