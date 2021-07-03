Delivery drivers robbed in Rogers Park, police say

Police are warning delivery drivers of a couple of armed robberies reported recently in Rogers Park on the North Side.

In both cases, the robbers ordered food, met the driver outside or at the door, displayed a gun and demanded the driver’s belongings, Chicago police said. In one case, the suspects made off with the driver’s vehicle.

A robbery happened at 2 p.m. June 29 in the 1900 block of West Fargo Avenue, police said. Another happened at 5:50 p.m. July 2 in the 2100 block of West Fargo.

The suspects were described as between 16 and 25 years old standing 5-foot-5 to 6 feet and wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.