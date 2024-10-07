Delivery drivers robbed of packages on Chicago's South Side: police

Several delivery drivers were robbed of packages within a week on Chicago's South Side.

In each case, the suspect or suspects approached delivery drivers, sometimes using force, and demanded the packages they were carrying, according to police.

The incidents occurred on the following dates and locations:

Sept. 27: 9300 block of South Hamilton Avenue

Sept. 27: 8600 block of South Indiana Avenue

Oct. 1: 11800 block of South Hale Avenue

Oct. 4: 500 block of West 122nd Street

Oct. 4: 11500 block of South May Street

In the incidents on Sept. 27, a gray SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee, was used. On Oct. 1, the vehicle involved was a white Jeep Laredo, while on Oct. 4, the offenders used a motorized scooter.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area 2 at (312) 747-8273.