Delphi murder suspect's defense seeks to have evidence tossed ahead of trial
CHICAGO - Attorneys for Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen want key evidence thrown out.
An expanded motion filed this week seeks to suppress all evidence stemming from a search warrant of Allen's home.
During that search, officers found a gun that later led to Allen's arrest, but defense attorneys argue that the search lacked probable cause.
In a separate motion filed this week, his attorneys also asked the judge to allow cameras in the courtroom.
Allen’s trial is set to begin in January.