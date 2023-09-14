Delphi murder suspect's defense seeks to have evidence tossed ahead of trial

Attorneys for Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen want key evidence thrown out.

An expanded motion filed this week seeks to suppress all evidence stemming from a search warrant of Allen's home.

During that search, officers found a gun that later led to Allen's arrest, but defense attorneys argue that the search lacked probable cause.

In a separate motion filed this week, his attorneys also asked the judge to allow cameras in the courtroom.

Allen’s trial is set to begin in January.