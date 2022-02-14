Search for killer continues 5 years after Delphi murders

On Liberty German's grave, there are flowers and French fries as her sister posted a picture and message of how she misses her.

It’s the five-year anniversary of the Delphi Murders that shook the small Indiana town and beyond.

Liberty's grandfather thinks of the five years as stolen.

"All those things in life. You know, no prom. No dances. No, no graduation, no driver's license," said Mike Patty.

But Patty says they still have hope that the killer of 14-year-old Libby and her friend 13-year-old Abby Williams will be caught.

It was Valentine's Day 2017 when the girls were found murdered along a trail in Delphi Indiana.

"It's frustrating. It's very frustrating. The fact that this guy's been walking around a free man for five years. And our girls lost their lives," said Patty.

Indiana police hint that they're closer to finding the killer.

"The difference between now and day one is we know about you, a lot about you. Today could be the day. Sleep well," said Supt. Doug Carter, Indiana State Police during an appearance on Good Morning America.

The latest focus has been a fake social media account called "anthony_shots" which police say used pictures of a male model to lure girls.

According to reports, 27-year-old Kegan Kline is linked to that account. He's jailed on unrelated child porn and exploitation charges.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

In a new jailhouse interview with HLN, Kline was asked if he talked to Libby the day she disappeared.

He responded that police had told him that, but he has no recollection of it.

Mike Patty suspects the fake social media account could have more than one user and is key to investigators.

"Regardless of who's in jail now there could be more there, and we've got to figure out where this path leads us," said Patty.

Advertisement

He encourages anyone with tips, no matter how small to contact police, so there won’t be another anniversary without answers.