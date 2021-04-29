Authorities ‘looking into’ connection between kidnapping suspect, Delphi murders

Police are now looking for a possible connection between a man arrested for kidnapping last week and the murders of two young girls in Northwest Indiana.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby says detectives are "looking into" 42-year-old James Brian Chadwell, who was arrested last week in nearby Lafayette for a brutal assault on a 9-year-old girl.

James Brian Chadwell (Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Dept.)

Chadwell has a long criminal record and is accused of luring the girl to his house to pet his dog, then kidnapping her, beating her and sexually assaulting her.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Police say they found the victim locked in the basement of his home.

Advertisement

The bodies of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were found in a rugged area near a hiking trail on Feb. 14, 2017, one day after they vanished while walking on that trail near the Monon High Bridge, just outside their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

A reward of $325,000 is being offered for information leading to a conviction in the killings of German and Williams.

TIP HOTLINE

The police tip line for the case is 844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailing Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Indiana State Police: (800) 382-7537, Carroll County Sheriff: (765) 564-2413. State Police website on Delphi killings: http://www.in.gov/isp/delphi.htm