Delphi murders: Jury selection narrowed down to two Indiana counties

Jury selection in the Delphi murder trial has been narrowed down to two Indiana counties.

According to a FOX affiliate in Indianapolis, it has been narrowed down to St. Joseph or Allen County.

Richard Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in February 2017.

He was arrested last October.

The defense team originally requested that the upcoming trial be moved over 150 miles away from Delphi to avoid any potential conflicts in the case.

Allen County is in northeastern Indiana — about 108 miles away from Delphi.

St. Joseph County is in north central Indiana and is about 91 miles away.

As of right now, Allen's trial is slated to begin on March 23.