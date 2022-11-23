Delphi murders: Prosecutors say they have 'very solid case' against Richard Allen

Prosecutors in the Delphi murders case say they have a 'very solid case' against the suspect Richard Allen.

In a statement released Wednesday, Carroll County prosecutors said their office is confident in their case regardless of the possible release of a probable cause affidavit.

Allen is accused in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

All court documents related to his arrest have been sealed by prosecutors, who say their investigation is still ongoing.

Allen is currently being held without bond in a state facility.

A bail hearing is set for mid-February.