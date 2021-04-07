Expand / Collapse search

Demands for Lightfoot, Brown to resign following shooting of 1-year-old

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Crime and Public Safety
Baby boy still clinging to life after being shot in road rage incident on Lake Shore Drive

FOX 32's Joanie Lum reports...

CHICAGO - There is renewed demand for the resignation of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Superintendent David Brown following the Tuesday shooting of a toddler on Lake Shore Drive.

Tio Hardiman was joined outside Chicago Police Headquarters on Wednesday by other activists.

They say the mayor and superintendent's inability to develop a comprehensive public safety plan to curb the violence in the city is allowing shootings to continue.

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot attend a news conference.

In order to bring attention to these shootings on young children, they are planning to close down Lake Shore Drive for a peaceful protest.

The protest is expected to take place at Belmont and Lake Shore Drive in the next month and a half.