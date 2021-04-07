Demands for Lightfoot, Brown to resign following shooting of 1-year-old

There is renewed demand for the resignation of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Superintendent David Brown following the Tuesday shooting of a toddler on Lake Shore Drive.

Tio Hardiman was joined outside Chicago Police Headquarters on Wednesday by other activists.

They say the mayor and superintendent's inability to develop a comprehensive public safety plan to curb the violence in the city is allowing shootings to continue.

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot attend a news conference.

In order to bring attention to these shootings on young children, they are planning to close down Lake Shore Drive for a peaceful protest.

The protest is expected to take place at Belmont and Lake Shore Drive in the next month and a half.