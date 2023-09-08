Denning Park in LaGrange transforms into a Field of Honor to pay tribute to heroes

LaGrange's Denning Park has undergone a transformation, and it's now a breathtaking tribute to the heroes who have served, or are currently serving, our nation.

The Field of Honor stands as a remarkable testament to their dedication and sacrifice.

More than 500 American flags adorn the park, each one representing a different hero, thanks to generous sponsorships. The awe-inspiring display serves not only as a visual spectacle but also as a means of giving back.

All proceeds from this heartfelt initiative will go to support the programs of Operation Support Our Troops-America.

The moving tribute is open to the public until Monday.