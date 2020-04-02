DePaul cites COVID-19, drops plan for tuition increase

article

DePaul University has dropped plans for tuition increases next fall to ease the burden on families during the coronavirus outbreak, officials said Thursday.

“We understand that for some families, even a modest tuition increase — especially amidst the uncertainty caused by this pandemic — could mean a disruption to their student’s progress toward earning a DePaul degree,” said school President A. Gabriel Esteban.

DePaul has more than 22,000 students. Tuition for undergraduates is roughly $40,000 a year before financial aid.

“Our community includes those with great financial need and many who are the first in their families to attend college," Esteban said.