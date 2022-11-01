DePaul students speak with Pope Francis: 'magical moment'

Tuesday was a special day for 12 DePaul University students who got to take part in a webinar with none other than Pope Francis himself.

The students were among those invited from Catholic universities in Africa, North and South America to speak with the Pope about global issues, helping marginalized people, and addressing issues facing the Catholic Church, including healing the world in the wake of the pandemic and addressing increased polarization throughout the world of people with different ideologies.

The president of DePaul’s Student Government Association got the big job of introducing the Pope.

"And now, to lead us in prayer, and conversation: his Holiness, Pope Francis," said Kevin Holechko.

"It was a magical moment. It is a moment unforgettable because it is something that is so captivating for each and every one of us," said Father Stan Ilo, association professor at DePaul.

Father Ilo says he was moved that Pope Francis took notes for himself as the students were talking.