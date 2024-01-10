DePaul University student wins $10K with unbelievable half-court shot: 'Vegas is calling'

A DePaul University student won $10,000 after making an incredible half-court shot!

DePaul has been promoting the contest for a week in advance to get students to attend the game.

Sophomore Connor Koy was wearing slippers when he made the incredible shot and will soon be $10,000 richer.

The 19-year-old is an accounting major and made the half-court shot as Depaul's Blue Demons took on Creighton's Blue Jays Tuesday night.

Coy says he wasn't nervous and felt ready for the moment.

The Northfield native ran track in high school, almost making it to the state finals. He played soccer and chess as well.

Coy says he hadn't played basketball in a while and 10 minutes before last night's game he learned that he'd won the raffle to participate in the half-court contest.

Coy says after college he hopes to work in sports management.

Ironically, a Lakers fan hit the jackpot last night as well, winning $100,000 after making the half-court shot.