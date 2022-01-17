Deputy dead after allegedly shooting herself in head in argument with Houston firefighter boyfriend

A 33-year-old Harris County sheriff's deputy has died in the hospital after a gunshot wound to the head, which her boyfriend says was self-inflicted.

Houston Police say around 12:45 a.m. Monday, the couple had an argument after leaving Kung Fu Saloon on Washington Ave. in a pickup truck.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER

During the argument, the woman ended up shot in the head. Her boyfriend, who is a Houston fire fighter, then drove to Fire Station 6 on Washington Ave.

The female deputy was transported by ambulance in critical condition, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

But hours later, the sheriff shared the news that she died from her injuries.

"It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the death of our deputy," Sheriff Gonzalez tweeted. "Please keep her, her family, and our agency in your thoughts and prayers."

The sheriff then identified the deputy as 33-year-old Amanda Crowder. Her boyfriend has not been identified.

"Our hearts are heavy and filled with sadness over the death of HCSO Deputy Amanda Crowder (33)," Sheriff Gonzalez wrote in a follow-up tweet. "Please continue to keep the HCSO, the family and friends of Deputy Crowder in your prayers."

Houston Police is investigating the incident and has yet to confirm whether the deputy shot herself.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP