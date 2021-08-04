Des Plaines cop won't be charged after shooting innocent bystander following bank robbery

A Des Plaines police officer who shot a 15-year-old innocent bystander while chasing a bank robber on Chicago's Northwest Side will not face charges.

The incident occurred on November 19, 2019.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said Wednesday she is declining to criminally charge Officer James Armstrong. Her office says Armstrong was justified in using deadly force against the bank robber.

Foxx says the officer acted responsibly, even though he unintentionally struck the teen who was working behind a music counter.

An attorney for Rylan Wilder's family says he was outraged to learn that no charges would be filed. He says Rylan's life was changed due to the reckless actions of the Des Plaines police.

Des Plaines Chief of Police David Anderson says Officer Armstrong was trying to stop a very violent active shooter and he did the best he could under the circumstances.

"We agree with the State’s Attorney’s decision not to file criminal charges against our officer. Officer Armstrong acted heroically to stop an active shooter who had just committed multiple forceable felonies and shot a Chicago Police officer prior to entering the music school. We recognize the serious injury that occurred to student Rylan Wilder during this dangerous incident. The department will not be issuing any further statements about this incident due to ongoing litigation," Anderson said in a statement.